Is TikTok Bad For Your Health?

TikTok, the Gen Z-friendly social media app that is considered one of the fastest-growing platforms in the world, may not be so health-friendly.

According to Bustle, people whose bedtime ritual ends with scrolling and who watch TikToks late at night until they drift off to sleep might be doing themselves and their circadian rhythm a huge disservice. The publication cited a couple of experts who made the case that TikTok can affect your quality of sleep and even your dreams. Read through to find out how.