WWE News: John Cena Not Optimistic About Potential Match Against Drew McIntyre

After a long hiatus, former WWE champion John Cena is set to make his long-awaited return to the ring. Since giving a major hint regarding his WWE comeback in May, Cena has been linked to several big names who could potentially be his next opponent. These include Drew McIntyre.

When he appeared on On Demand Entertainment, via Youtube, in mid-June, McIntyre revealed his desire to fight Cena at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California in 2023. McIntyre said that there's no bigger match that he could think of than the fight between him and Cena.