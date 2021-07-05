Trending Stories
WWE News: John Cena Not Optimistic About Potential Match Against Drew McIntyre

John Cena lifting Randy Orton
Gettyimages | Ethan Miller
Sports
JB Baruelo

After a long hiatus, former WWE champion John Cena is set to make his long-awaited return to the ring. Since giving a major hint regarding his WWE comeback in May, Cena has been linked to several big names who could potentially be his next opponent. These include Drew McIntyre.

When he appeared on On Demand Entertainment, via Youtube, in mid-June, McIntyre revealed his desire to fight Cena at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California in 2023. McIntyre said that there's no bigger match that he could think of than the fight between him and Cena.

John Cena Says Drew McIntyre Is Setting Himself Up For Disappointment

John Cena smiling during a photoshoot
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil

Recently, Cena spoke to On Demand Entertainment, via Youtube, and revealed his response to McIntyre's challenge.

"Well, I always appreciate being involved in a conversation of saying that things are important because that means people haven’t forgotten what you’ve put forth as an effort," Cena said, as quoted by Wrestling News. "But man, what a way to set yourself up for disappointment. In no way, shape, or form is Drew in a position to make matches or make things happen, and I’m not either."

John Cena Says Wrestlers Don't Have Powers To Set Up A Match

John Cena holding his cap while inside the ring
Gettyimages | JP Yim

Cena hasn't fully closed his doors on the possibility of facing McIntyre in a one-on-one fight. He said that he still has plenty of matches left on his contract with WWE. However, Cena doesn't think that it's wise for McIntyre to publicly announced his desire to face him.

Though calling out other fighters to schedule a match somehow works in the world of boxing and MMA, the same thing can't be said in WWE where according to Cena, wrestlers don't have the power to choose who they would fight next.

Drew McIntyre-John Cena History

Though he admitted being around Cena since he's 22 years old, McIntyre never had the opportunity to have a one-on-one fight against the former WWE champion. However, the two wrestlers had already shared the same ring on multiple occasions.

In October 2010, Cena and fellow Nexus member David Otunga fought and defeated McIntyre and Cody Rhodes to win WWE Tag Team Championship at Bragging Rights. In January 2019, both Cena and Intyre participated in a Triple Threat match where Finn Balor was declared as the victor.

Upcoming Fights For John Cena & Drew McIntyre

Cena's comeback fight is set to be against reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in August. SummerSlam, which is dubbed as "The Biggest Party of the Summer," is expected to be as intense as WrestleMania and the main event featuring Cena and Reigns would only make it more interesting to watch.

Meanwhile, after winning a Triple Threat match on Raw against Riddle and AJ Styles, McIntyre got himself a ticket to participate in the Money in the Bank ladder match that is scheduled on July 18.

