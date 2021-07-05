Selena Gomez Launches Inspirational Swimsuit Collection

Scroll for photos. The Rare Beauty founder and PUMA partner has put her designing skills to use with the collection, one boasting an array of pieces in a bold purple and orange tie-dye splash colorway and coming in a range of styles. Fans can shop The Marie top and bottom, the Selena one, the Gracie One-Piece with its low-back criss-cross, plus a more covered-up finish via The Selena Sarong & Wrap Top.

"The Aura print is inspired by Selena, her aura shines through in everything she does," La'Mariette's co-founder Morgan Brutocao states.