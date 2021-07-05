Selena Gomez Launches Inspirational Swimsuit Collection

Selena Gomez, inspiring fans with her kidney transplant scar via a 2020 swimsuit snap, is now reaching new inspirational heights, this as the 28-year-old launches her new swimwear collab with La'Mariette. The "Rare" singer has "inclusivity" as a facet of her eye-catching La'Mariette x Selena Gomez bathing suit collection, and photos of the star wearing it have gone viral. The collab, which launched July 3, brought the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress confident and blonde - the former is extended to shoppers. See how below.