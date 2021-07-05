Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal Would Send DeMar DeRozan To LA Lakers

DeMar DeRozan making plays for the Lakers
Gettyimages | Elsa
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most active teams on the market in the 2021 offseason. Though injuries played a major role in their first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, most people think that the Lakers need to improve their supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to have a better chance of returning to the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title next year.

In the past months, the Lakers have already been linked to several big names who are expected to be available on the trade and free agency market this summer.

DeMar DeRozan Joins Purple And Gold

DeMar DeRozan preparing to attack the basket
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

One of the most realistic offseason targets for the Lakers is veteran small forward DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. However, with the team currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, the Lakers couldn't sign him outright in the 2021 free agency and would need to engage in a sign-and-trade deal with the Spurs.

In the proposed sign-and-trade scenario by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Spurs in exchange for DeRozan.

Spurs Convert Expiring Contract Into Rebuilding Assets

Kyle Kuzma going back to defense
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Though it would make the Lakers a more formidable opponent in the West Coast, it's hard to see the Spurs passing on the deal. Instead of losing him as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, engaging in a sign-and-trade deal with the Lakers would allow the Spurs to turn DeRozan's expiring contract into a young and promising player in Kuzma and a first-round pick in the upcoming draft. Both Kuzma and the No. 22 pick would be valuable additions to the Spurs if they decide to undergo a rebuilding process this summer.

DeMar DeRozan Serves As Lakers' Third Star

DeMar DeRozan taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

DeRozan would undeniably be intriguing to the Lakers. Though he remains hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, DeRozan would help them boost their offensive efficiency that ranks No. 24 in the league, scoring 107.5 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. He would give them a very reliable third-scoring option behind James and Davis, as well as a decent playmaker and rebounder.

This season, the 31-year-old small forward averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

DeMar DeRozan Would Welcome A Sign-And-Trade To Lakers

Meanwhile, like the Spurs, it's hard to imagine DeRozan not giving his permission to be signed and traded to the Lakers. The proposed sign-and-trade scenario would allow him to play for his hometown team. DeRozan may have snubbed the Lakers in the 2016 free agency but compared to five years ago, they are in a much better situation.

Joining forces with James and Davis in Los Angeles would give DeRozan a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing his first Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

