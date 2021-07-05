NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum & Robert Covington Could Be Traded To Sixers For Ben Simmons & Anthony Tolliver

After they got eliminated in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. With his disappointing performance in the postseason, most people believe that the Sixers would explore trading the former No. 1 overall pick this summer.

However, the Sixers aren't expected to move Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love. If they decide to trade him, it would be in a deal that would allow them to build a more competitive roster around All-Star center Joel Embiid.