NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Acquire Myles Turner In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Pacers & Spurs

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to be one of the most intriguing names on the market in the 2021 offseason. Turner may have shown better chemistry with Domantas Sabonis in the 2020-21 NBA season, but most people still believe that the Pacers are better off moving him this summer.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, Turner won't only receive interest from title contenders that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost but also from rebuilding teams that already want to speed up their timeline.