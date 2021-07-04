NBA Rumors: Proposed Bulls-Grizzlies Blockbuster Would Pair Ja Morant With Zach LaVine In Memphis

Since being selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant continues to establish an impressive performance in the league. In just his second year in the NBA, Morant has succeeded to end the Grizzlies' three-years playoff drought. However, the outcome of the 2021 NBA Playoffs proved that the Grizzlies still need to add more star power to their roster to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.