NBA Rumors: Proposed Bulls-Grizzlies Blockbuster Would Pair Ja Morant With Zach LaVine In Memphis

In a recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report created a list of offseason trade ideas for every team in the league. For the Grizzlies, it's the hypothetical trade idea that would send Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine to Memphis.

As of now, the Bulls haven't shown any sign that they are planning to trade LaVine. However, if they fail to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension this summer and LaVine won't given them an assurance that he intends to re-sign in the 2022 free agency, the Bulls would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the trade market.