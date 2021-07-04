NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Kyle Kuzma & Montrezl Harrell For Buddy Hield

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to aggressively pursue a third star in the 2021 offseason. Though injuries were mostly blamed for their failure to defend their throne in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Lakers obviously need more help around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to have a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title next year.

Despite their limited salary cap space and trade assets, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka would do everything he can to acquire quality players that would help James and Davis carry the team in the 2021-22 NBA season.