NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Kyle Kuzma & Montrezl Harrell For Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield running the Kings' offense
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to aggressively pursue a third star in the 2021 offseason. Though injuries were mostly blamed for their failure to defend their throne in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Lakers obviously need more help around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to have a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title next year.

Despite their limited salary cap space and trade assets, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka would do everything he can to acquire quality players that would help James and Davis carry the team in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Buddy Hield To LA Lakers

Buddy Hield tapping his chest after hitting a three-pointer
Gettyimages | Streeter Lecka

In the past months, the Lakers have been linked to several players who are expected to be available on the trading block in the 2021 offseason. One of the most realistic trade targets for the Purple and Gold is Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings. In a recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Lakers to acquire Hield from the Kings this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell to the Kings in exchange for Hield.

Why The Kings Would Make The Trade

Kyle Kuzma finding his way into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

The proposed trade deal would only be worth exploring for the Kings if Hield's desire to leave Sacramento hasn't changed. Instead of keeping an unhappy player on their roster, the suggested trade would allow the Kings to acquire another young and promising player in Kuzma and a defensive-minded veteran big man in Harrell.

"Kyle Kuzma will no doubt be at the root of reactions," Favale wrote. "He shouldn't be that divisive anymore. He is not a future fringe star, but he's made serious strides on defense while becoming lower-maintenance on offense. Sacramento shouldn't have an issue with his three-year, $39 million extension (2023-24 player option) set to kick in next season. Its roster is short on wings, and he promises better standstill shooting than Maurice Harkless."

Buddy Hield As Lakers' Third Star

Buddy Hield participating in the three-point contest
Gettyimages | Jonathan Daniel

Hield would be an intriguing addition to the Lakers. He may not be an All-Star but compared to Kuzma, he's more capable of filling the role as the Lakers' third fiddle behind James and Davis. Hield's potential arrival in Los Angeles would boost their performance on the offensive end of the floor, giving them a very reliable scorer, a decent playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter.

This season, Hield averaged 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Buddy Hield's Fit Alongside LeBron James & Anthony Davis

With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Hield wouldn't have a hard time sharing the floor with ball-dominant superstars like James and Davis. The Lakers' superstar duo would benefit the most from the acquisition of Hield. Playing with an elite three-point shooter like him would make it easier for James and Davis to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.

If Hield further improves his game and builds good chemistry with James and Davis, the Lakers could form their own "Big Three" in the 2021-22 NBA season.

