Here's Why Fans Are Uncomfortable With Florence Pugh & Zach Braff's Relationship

Florence Pugh seems to be experiencing one of the downfalls of stardom as of late. Just like many other celebrities flung into the spotlight, the actress has had her private life under public scrutiny from fans who appear to disprove her romantic choices.

The Little Women star, 25, who has now joined the Marvel universe as Yelena Belova in the upcoming Black Widow movie, has recently been under fire for dating Scrubs alum Zach Braff, 46. Her Instagram followers were seemingly not happy about the couple's 21-year age gap and didn't hesitate to voice their criticism on social media.

Here's what went down.