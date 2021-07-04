NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Trade Three Players & Three Draft Picks For Kemba Walker

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Kemba Walker is one of the veteran superstars who are highly expected to be moved in the 2021 offseason. Walker may have just recently arrived in Oklahoma City, but most people don't see him starting the 2021-22 NBA season with the Thunder. With the team still in the middle of the rebuilding process, keeping an aging point guard like Walker doesn't make any sense for the Thunder.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Thunder would explore trades that would allow them to get rid of Walker and his massive contract.