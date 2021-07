Fourth of July fireworks are a beloved part of Independence Day celebrations for most Americans, and this year promises to bring a special treat. While the 2020 festivities have looked very different given the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation can once again gather outside to take in the show with much less fuss and double the enthusiasm.

Here are some of the best places throughout the U.S. to enjoy an impressive fireworks display whether you're trying to avoid crowds or join them.