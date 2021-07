The Miami Heat would be heading into the 2021 offseason with the goal of making major upgrades on their roster. After suffering a first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Heat must be aware that they need more star power around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in order to have a realistic chance of returning to the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

One of the potential trade partners for the Heat this summer is the Cleveland Cavaliers.