Scarlett Johansson's Best Movies Ranked Worst To Best

Scarlett Johansson is getting her long-awaited standalone Marvel feature, an origin story for the Black Widow character that becomes one of the franchise's most anticipated films in years.

As fans prepare to return to the theaters again -- for the first time in more than a year for many of them -- many also look back at a film career for Johansson that began as a child and has spanned a number of memorable movies. That includes some critically acclaimed ones, and others that Johansson would likely want to forget.