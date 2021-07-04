How Lily James Went From Disney Star To Sex Icon

Lily James has charmed audiences with her bright-eyed, "English rose" roles but there's more to the British actress than the ingenue characters she has portrayed in critically-acclaimed movies, such as Cinderella, Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again, and Baby Driver. The Esher, U.K. native, 32, has undergone a fantastic transformation over the years, establishing herself as one of the biggest movie stars of her generation.

Charismatic on the big screen, her theater career speaks volumes about her talent while her stunning Burberry campaign proves she certainly has what it takes to command attention.

Check out Lily's incredible transformation from Disney star to sex icon below.