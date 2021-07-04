NBA Rumors: GSW Could Build 'Big 4' With Jimmy Butler In Proposed Warriors-Heat Blockbuster

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be one of the most active teams on the market in the 2021 offseason. Though they still have their championship core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors are planning to add a fourth superstar that would help them reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Warriors may be currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, but they have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal this summer.