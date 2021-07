Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Trail Blazers would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for Lillard in the 2021 offseason. As of now, several teams that have the assets to engage in a blockbuster deal are closely monitoring Lillard's situation in Portland. One of the dark-horse trade destinations for Lillard is the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Timberwolves could be the "surprise winner" of the Lillard sweepstakes this summer.