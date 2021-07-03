Chelsea Houska Stuns In Bikini With An Interesting Confession

Chelsea Houska is stunning fans with a summer bikini look, but the 29-year-old reality star didn't take long to make things interesting as she swooped into her own comments section today. The former Teen Mom 2 star, last year exiting the franchise that made her famous, is fresh from a massive Instagram update featuring the entire family, with the sun-drenched snaps showing how kids Aubree, Watson, Layne, and 2021-arrived Walker June are growing up fast. Chelsea was showing off new hair and, it would seem, some filter skills. Check it out below.