The Exercise & Diet Behind Scarlett Johansson's 'Avengers' Body

Scarlett Johansson's performance in the Avengers movies is one for the ages, with Marvel fans carrying a torch for Natasha Romanoff ever since the character made her debut in Iron Man 2 more than a decade ago. While the adoration of the masses is certainly well-deserved, a lot of work has gone into bringing this comic-book hero to life -- particularly in terms of physical training.

With her solo film due to come out next week and fans getting ready to give a proper send-off to the fierce redhead, let's take a look at how Scarlet got her Black Widow bod and killer fighting skills.