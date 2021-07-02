FaZe Clan Reveals Punishment To Members Involved In Crypto Controversy

After becoming the first-ever gaming organization to be featured on the cover of Sports Illutrated magazine, popular esports group FaZe Clan entered the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Faze Clan became the center of controversy after some of its members were involved in a shady cryptocurrency scheme.

Some of their members were caught endorsing newly-released cryptocurrency called "Save The Kids" which promised users that a percentage of the proceeds would go to charity. After seeing members of FaZe Clan throwing support, several fans have given their trust and bought "Save The Kids" tokens. However, it didn't take long before the cryptocurrency's value dropped dramatically, causing people to lose money.