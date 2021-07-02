Trending Stories
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Discusses Likelihood Of The Shield Reunion

Roman Reigns holding his WWE belt
Gettyimages | Ian Gavan
Sports
JB Baruelo

Since starting his WWE career in 2010, Roman Reigns has turned himself into one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. However, before he became the WWE Universal Champion, Reigns started as a member of the popular WWE faction called The Shield. The Shield, which also featured Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, began as mercenaries for CM Punk.

The trio of Reigns, Rollins, and Ambrose had dominated WWE for years before they officially disbanded in 2019. Since they parted ways, most WWE fans have been waiting to see The Shield again in the ring.

Roman Reigns Talks About The Shield Reunion

Roman Reigns attacking his opponent
Gettyimages | JP Yim

In a recent interview with Pete Rosenburg for HOT 97 in New York, via Youtube, Reigns talked about several interesting topics, including the likelihood of The Shield's reunion.

"No," Reigns said when asked if he's interested in possible The Shield reunion, as quoted by SEScoops. "I have respect for everything we did now. A lot of that time was really pivotal for me to learn and gain experience. Be around other performers. See their processes and how they attack things and how they think about things. But where I am at now it’s a one-man show. I have the family dynamic with my cousins but at the same time, I call the shots. It’s my thumb that’s down on this pole. So yeah, I don’t think I can share it anymore."

Roman Reigns Enjoys Individual Success

Roman Reigns sends OK sign to fans
Gettyimages | Lukas Schulze

It's hard to blame Reigns for not being interested in The Shield's reunion right now. Since he got separated from Rollins and Ambrose, Reigns had curved his own path and made a name for himself. From being a member of a group that was once known as CM Punk's mercenaries, Reigns was acknowledged as the face of WWE.

Even after returning from a hiatus due to leukemia, WWE still gave Reigns the opportunity to regain the spotlight. He came back as The Tribal Chief in 2020 and ended up recapturing his title as WWE Universal Champion.

Why The Shield Reunion Is Less Likely

Aside from Reigns' lack of interest in joining forces with Rollins and Ambrose again, there's another big reason why The Shield's reunion is less likely to happen anytime soon. While Reigns and Rollins are still under contract with WWE, Ambrose is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling under his former ring name Jon Moxley.

Ambrose made AEW his home since leaving WWE in 2019. Though he's not as successful as Reigns, Ambrose also had a great wresting career in AEW where he became a champion after defeating Chris Jericho.

Roman Reigns Open To Work With Seth Rollins Again

Though he has completely ruled out the possibility of The Shield's reunion, Reigns hasn't closed his doors on working with Rollins again. In his interview with Rosenberg, Reigns called Rollins a "special performer." The reigning WWE Universal Champion assured fans that it would be special when he and Rollins shared the same ring again.

Reigns and Rollins were recently linked to each other. When Reigns announced that he would put the WWE Universal Championship belt on the line when he faces Edge at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Rollins expressed his displeasure, saying that he should be Reigns' next challenger.

