WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Discusses Likelihood Of The Shield Reunion

Since starting his WWE career in 2010, Roman Reigns has turned himself into one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. However, before he became the WWE Universal Champion, Reigns started as a member of the popular WWE faction called The Shield. The Shield, which also featured Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, began as mercenaries for CM Punk.

The trio of Reigns, Rollins, and Ambrose had dominated WWE for years before they officially disbanded in 2019. Since they parted ways, most WWE fans have been waiting to see The Shield again in the ring.