Bebe Rexha 'Normalizes' 165 Pounds In Her Underwear

Bebe Rexha close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Bebe Rexha has now clocked over 10.5 million views with a viral TikTok working to "normalize" being 165 pounds. The 31-year-old pop singer and body-positive warrior is fresh from a lingerie-clad video out to confirm she's a "bad b-tch" regardless of the number on the scale, with fans 100% backing her. Earlier this week, the Better Mistakes hit-maker updated her TikTok to promote her new capsule collection with Adore Me underwear, but she was doing more than just selling itty-bitty lingerie. Check it out below.

'How Much Do You Think I Weigh?'

Bebe Rexha in colorful sweats
BebeRexha/Instagram

Scroll for the video, one backed by lyrics from another body-positive music face - Bebe was playing hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj's "Good Form" track.

The video showed Bebe sashaying around and flaunting her phenomenal figure from a chic and largely-white living room and popping against the backdrop in a dark blue and cupped lace bralette, plus a double-banded and high-waisted pair of briefs.

"How much do you think I weigh?" appeared in text ahead of the positive reveal. "Feeling like a bad b-tch today," the caption read.

Scroll For The Video

Rexha, who flipped her blonde hair around and even entered robo mode with her arms, replied to her own question, writing: "No one's business. Cause I'm a bad b-tch no matter what my weight. But let's normalize 165 pounds."

Bebe is now getting told "Don't stop being you" by her adoring fans - and it's worth remembering that the thumbs-up hasn't always floated Bebe's way. In 2019, the star was body-shamed as a troll called her "tubby" while in latex pants. See more photos after the video.

Body-Positive For Life

Bebe Rexha indoors in a bikini
BebeRexha/Instagram

Bebe's latex pants storm came with high-profile backup as eating disorder survivor and superstar singer Demi Lovato defended her. That same year, Rexha addressed Photoshopping as she vacationed in Peurto Rico, telling fans:

"I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs."

"But I didn't. Society can really f--K with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop," she added. Scroll for more photos.

Fans Say Hollywood Needs Her

Bebe's video brought in many a fan praising the blonde for normalizing a healthy body image in the still thin-dominated Hollywood industry. "This makes me feel a lot better! There are not many girls in Hollywood with a tummy like I have but she is very similar to my body type!" one wrote.

Earlier this year, Bebe had gone viral with a 360 bikini video, one seeing the star poolside and writing:

"I WANNA SEE YOUR REAL BODIES. YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. THICK. SKINNY. CELLULITE. STRETCH MARKS. FOLDS. SEND ME VIDEOS. NO PHOTOSHOP BULLSH-T. POST ON TIK TOK/ INSTAGRAM AND TAG ME AND ILL REPOST."

