Kaley Cuoco Highlights 'Gorgeous' Glow-Up In Ribbed Tank

Kaley Cuoco close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is flaunting her major pre-weekend glow-up from the backyard of her $12 million Hidden Hills home, and she couldn't have looked more stunning. The 35-year-old sitcom star, just yesterday a zero makeup affair as husband Karl Cook posted a bed photo of her, was back to being fresh-faced on Thursday, posting a selfie for her 6.7 million Instagram followers and sending out major thanks for the "gorgeous glow." Kaley was out to highlight her banging tan, and she wore just the right thing to show it off.

Showing Her 'Gorgeous Glow'

Kaley Cuoco indoors with her dog
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kaley is actually fresh from explaining how she glows from within, this as she continues her 2020-commenced ambassador role with feminine supplements brand Olly, also fronted by 41-year-old actress Rebel Wilson.

The photo, a selfie, showed The Big Bang Theory actress outdoors and backed by massive terrace couches forming just part of her swish backyard. Kaley was all messy blonde hair and toned shoulders, with a tight black tank top accentuating her gym-honed body and serious muscle.

Scroll For The Snap

Cocking her head to the side slightly and affording the "natural" look that many women likely request at the salon, Kaley wrote: "NO MAKEUP" and a #nofilter as she threw in a sun emoji and added: "ALSO SHOUT OUT TO @TANSBYASHLEYROSE FOR THIS GORGEOUS GLOW!!!"

Meanwhile, fans on the permanent feed have a fresh update as the girl behind Penny flexes her endorsement potential - that said, the star is known for carefully considering brands before putting her name to them.

See Her Olly Video Below

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Kaley, who made headlines earlier this year for shouting out Olly's Happy Hoo-Ha feminine products, mentioned the vaginal health supplements in her Olly summary two days ago, a home video seeing her list her favorites from the rising brand. Kaley acknowledged the humorous Hoo-Ha name, but she likewise placed importance on the removal of stigma when it comes to feminine health.

"I have been loving their Future Is Female line of products, and I wanted to fill you guys in on what I’ve been using and why I love it," she began. More photos after the video.

She's An Olly Girl

Cuoco continued: "I’m a huge fan of OLLY products, but especially this line because it is focused on women and removes taboos associated with female wellness."

Sitting in a denim jacket, Kaley called the entire line "wonderful," also adding that she takes the supplements as part of a "healthy lifestyle." Kaley here referenced her love of yoga and horseback riding, calling it a "great addition." The California native even revealed that her friends are now taking them. "Do yourself a favor," she told fans as she endorsed the brand.

