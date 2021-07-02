Kaley Cuoco Highlights 'Gorgeous' Glow-Up In Ribbed Tank

Kaley Cuoco is flaunting her major pre-weekend glow-up from the backyard of her $12 million Hidden Hills home, and she couldn't have looked more stunning. The 35-year-old sitcom star, just yesterday a zero makeup affair as husband Karl Cook posted a bed photo of her, was back to being fresh-faced on Thursday, posting a selfie for her 6.7 million Instagram followers and sending out major thanks for the "gorgeous glow." Kaley was out to highlight her banging tan, and she wore just the right thing to show it off.