NBA Rumors: Heat Could Offer Kawhi Leonard Chance To Play With Jimmy Butler In Miami

The Miami Heat are expected to be one of the busiest teams in the 2021 offseason. After suffering a first-round elimination in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Heat must be aware that they need a third superstar to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Having a huge salary cap space and a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Heat are in a strong position to acquire another big name this summer.