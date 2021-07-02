Luka Doncic's Presence Makes Mavs 'Most Serious Threat' To Sign Kawhi Leonard In 2021 Free Agency

As soon as they are eliminated in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard and his future with the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard has a player option on his contract that would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Leonard may not have ruled out the possibility of inking a new deal with the Clippers but once he officially hits the free agency market, opposing teams are expected to do everything they can to convince him to leave Los Angeles.