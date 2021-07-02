Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Shows Why She Never Sunbathes Poolside

Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Painful Home Injury While Pantless

Celebrities

Britney Spears Flexes On The Treadmill In Cropped Tee

Celebrities

Britney Spears All Smiles In Three Bikinis After Court Blow

News

This Is How Michael Phelps Lost His Fortune

Celebrities

Megan Fox Celebrates Bisexuality With Poolside PRIDE Announcement

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & No. 22 Pick For Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the title contenders that are expected to be active on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Though they remain as a legitimate threat in the loaded Western Conference, the Lakers obviously need to improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis in order to have a better chance of returning to the NBA Finals and reclaiming their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season.

One of the most realistic trade targets for the Lakers this summer is Malik Beasley of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers Could Replace Kentavious Caldwell-Pope With Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley trying to steal the ball from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Gettyimages | Sean M. Haffey

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of trade ideas to replace the NBA's most disappointing starters. For the Lakers, it's the hypothetical deal that would allow them to replace Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with Malik Beasley as their starting shooting guard next season.

In the proposed trade scenario by Swartz, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Caldwell-Pope and the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Timberwolves in exchange for Beasley.

Why The Timberwolves Would Make The Trade

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope trying to influence ref's decision
Gettyimages | Katelyn Mulcahy

As of now, the Timberwolves are yet to make Beasley officially available on the trading block. However, with the emergence of rookie shooting guard Anthony Edwards, Swartz thinks that the Timberwolves "may be willing" to move Beasley this summer.

By sending him to Los Angeles, the Timberwolves would be getting another veteran shooting guard in KCP and the No. 22 pick in the upcoming draft. If they decide to keep him, the Timberwolves could utilize Caldwell-Pope as their sixth man next season.

Malik Beasley An Upgrade Over Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Malik Beasley shooting the ball
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

The Lakers shouldn't mind sacrificing the No. 22 pick as long as it would help them improve their roster around James and Davis. Beasley would be an upgrade over Caldwell-Pope at the Lakers' starting shooting guard position. Beasley isn't only four years younger than Caldwell-Pope, but he's also a more consistent scorer and three-point shooter.

This season, the 24-year-old sharpshooter averaged 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Malik Beasley Gives Lakers Offensive Boost

If he could provide the same impact in Los Angeles, the potential arrival of Beasley would undeniably significantly improve the Lakers' performance on the offensive end of the floor next season.

"Beasley gives the Lakers the scoring punch they need when LeBron James and Anthony Davis need a breather, and he's a terrific floor-spacer and off-ball threat (41.3 percent on catch-and-shoot threes)," Swartz wrote.

The successful acquisition of Beasley would be beneficial for James and Davis. Sharing the floor with an elite three-point shooter like him would make it easier for them to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.

Latest Headlines

Britney Spears All Smiles In Three Bikinis After Court Blow

July 2, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Enjoys Morning Coffee In Nightie With Amazing Gift

July 1, 2021

The Truth About Elizabeth Olsen's Relationship With Her Sisters

July 1, 2021

The Truth About Sex In Your 30s

July 1, 2021

Why Bill Cosby's Wife Still Supports Him

July 1, 2021

Chris Pratt's Marriage Questioned With Wife's Birthday Photos

July 1, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.