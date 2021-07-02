NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & No. 22 Pick For Malik Beasley

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the title contenders that are expected to be active on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Though they remain as a legitimate threat in the loaded Western Conference, the Lakers obviously need to improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis in order to have a better chance of returning to the NBA Finals and reclaiming their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season.

One of the most realistic trade targets for the Lakers this summer is Malik Beasley of the Minnesota Timberwolves.