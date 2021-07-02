Britney Spears All Smiles In Three Bikinis After Court Blow

Scroll for the video. Britney, whose court appeal fronted news last week and saw her state she's been forced to keep in an IUD despite wanting a baby with boyfriend Sam Asghari, has had her request for dad Jamie's conservator status removal denied, although the ruling itself is not a response to the "Toxic" singer's testimony.

While the testimony came with Britney saying she's been drugged, forced to perform on stage despite not wanting to, and barred from marrying Sam, the blonde was all smiles in her latest Instagram share.