Britney Spears All Smiles In Three Bikinis After Court Blow

Britney Spears is keeping her spirits up and showcasing three bikinis at once as media outlets burst at the seams over her latest court blow. The 39-year-old pop princess yesterday saw a judge denying the her request to remove dad Jamie Spears as her conservator, a role he has held since 2008 in a situation Britney called "abusive" in her 24-minute court appeal last week. Since addressing a Los Angeles court judge, the Grammy winner has jetted out to Hawaii on vacation. See the latest from Maui below.