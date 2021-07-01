Kaley Cuoco Enjoys Morning Coffee In Nightie With Amazing Gift

Kaley Cuoco is back in her nightie, this time enjoying a 7.11 a.m. coffee as she shows off an amazing gift, one that came courtesy of 2018-married husband Karl Cook. Kaley and Karl are marking their third wedding anniversary, with Thursday stories on the 35-year-old's Instagram documenting everything from her morning caffeine fix to the "best anniversary gift ever." While the video wasn't the A Cup of Cuoco Instagram series taking off last year, it did inch towards the impromptu coffee content. Check it out below.