Kaley Cuoco Enjoys Morning Coffee In Nightie With Amazing Gift

Kaley Cuoco smiles close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is back in her nightie, this time enjoying a 7.11 a.m. coffee as she shows off an amazing gift, one that came courtesy of 2018-married husband Karl Cook. Kaley and Karl are marking their third wedding anniversary, with Thursday stories on the 35-year-old's Instagram documenting everything from her morning caffeine fix to the "best anniversary gift ever." While the video wasn't the A Cup of Cuoco Instagram series taking off last year, it did inch towards the impromptu coffee content. Check it out below.

Up Bright And Early

Kaley Cuoco smiles with a coffee and her dog
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Kaley is known for her early hours, often updating with her first coffee well before the sun is up. Time-stamping her video shortly after 7 a.m., The Big Bang Theory star was seen in the muted accent living room of her $12 million Hidden Hills estate while cozied up on a couch and sipping from a big mug.

Playing Johnny Cash's "Good Morning Friend," the girl behind Penny showcased a baby blue and short-sleeved nightshirt and what initially appeared to be a real-life dog.

See The Video Below

Kaley, all long blonde bedhair and fresh-faced with zero makeup, allowed the camera to zoom out a little. The Pit Bull Mix seen next to her wasn't 2021-deceased Norman - Kaley and Karl sadly said goodbye to their beloved pooch earlier this year. Rather, it was a life-like and stuffed version of Norman, with Kaley writing:

"And yes, that's a Norman stuffed animal. Best anniversary gift ever @mrtankcook."

The actress had also thrown in a steaming coffee cup emoji to jazz up her story. See it below.

Scroll For More Photos

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Kaley continues to hold a special place in her heart for Norman, after whom her Yes, Norman Productions company was named.

"Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart," she wrote in January 2021 after Norman died. "Earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn't know was possible," the HBO Max star added. More photos below.

Three Years With Karl

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook on the red carpet
Shutterstock | 564025

Kaley was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. She tied the knot with Karl three years ago, with the couple having since made headlines for their "unconventional marriage." Prior to moving into Kaley's California mansion in March of last year, the two hadn't actually lived together.

Joking to Jimmy Kimmel after the move, Kaley said that the pandemic had "forced" the two to live together. Karl is known for being a professional equestrian, with headlines regularly made over his billionaire heir status.

