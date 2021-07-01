The Truth About Elizabeth Olsen's Relationship With Her Sisters

Scroll for photos. Elizabeth now holds a rising superstar status thanks to her MCU movie presence and Wanda Maximoff role on WandaVision. While sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley are now known for high-brow and Kendall Jenner-adored fashion line The Row, they once came as both child sitcom stars and, in later years, "it" girls who'd easily front magazines for their Starbucks-in-hand city outings and Paris Hilton-esque partying.

Recalling her childhood, Elizabeth said she was "nervous about auditioning," and that aged 10, she didn't "want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley] for some reason."