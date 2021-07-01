The Truth About Elizabeth Olsen's Relationship With Her Sisters

Elizabeth Olsen literally comes as a Full House in the siblings domain. The 32-year-old actress has both twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and YOLO: The Movie star Taylor Olsen as her sisters, and she's been opening up on little-known aspects of her family life, ones not necessarily seeing her embrace having uber-famous siblings. Speaking to Glamour last month, the Disney+ star spoke out on having twin kiddie stars to handle while growing up, even admitting she didn't want to be "associated" with MK and A. Check it out below.