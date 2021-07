Castleman, whose Psychology Today sexuality blog has attracted over 50 million views since 2009, himself stated that being married with two kids places certain constraints - literally, from a time point - on activity between the sheets.

"We traded sleep-overs with other parents to create space for sex," he revealed, adding that he and his wife would "go to hotels," have dinner while a babysitter watched the kids, then hit the hotel "around 8.30, where we made love, and got home by 11."