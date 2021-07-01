Why Bill Cosby's Wife Still Supports Him

Bill Cosby, currently front-page news for seeing his sexual assault conviction overturned as he is released from prison, has the support of wife Camille Cosby. The disgraced sitcom star, best known for 1980s television series The Cosby Show, was, in 2018, convicted of drugging and molesting former basketball player Andrea Constand, the only conviction amid a string of sexual assault complaints against him. Now that Bill has been freed, he's tweeting that he "always maintained" his "innocence." Wife Camille's views are also resurfacing.