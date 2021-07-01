The Truth About The Delta Variant

The new Delta variant is the latest COVID-19 strain to sweep the world, and has already superseded the Alpha variant in the U.K. in the short amount of time since it has emerged.

While it originated in India, the Delta variant has been identified in the U.K. at a relatively early stage and, as such, the country is now being seen as something of a "test case" for what could happen in other countries, including the U.S.

Here's what we know about this mutated coronavirus strain so far and what we can expect in the immediate future.