Fans React To Tokyo Olympics Ban On Alcohol

The Tokyo Olympics are set to start in a few weeks, and amid the excitement of the summer games put off a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is another sentiment -- frustration over a controversial policy.

As the New York Times reported, officials have banned all alcohol from the events. The Olympics normally draw fans from around the world to cheer on athletes from their countries, and with that has come celebrations and parties. But that may not be the case this year as Japan struggles with the ongoing pandemic.