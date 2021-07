Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is currently one of the most intriguing names on the trade market. After a disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, multiple signs are pointing that the Sixers would finally consider breaking their young superstar duo of Simmons and Joel Embiid this summer.

If he fails to address his shooting woes, the Sixers are highly likely to use Simmons as a trade chip to give Embiid a better superstar running mate in the 2021-22 NBA season.