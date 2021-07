In the past months, rumors have been swirling around Collin Sexton and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. When they selected him as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Sexton was viewed as one of the young players that would lead the Cavaliers back to title contention in the post-LeBron James era.

However, despite the improvements in his game, it seems like the Cavaliers are still having second thoughts if Sexton should be part of their long-term plan or not.