Here's When 'Black Widow' Will Be Released On Disney+

Fans of the MCU have waited a long time for the origin story of Natasha Romanoff, and those looking to watch Black Widow streaming will have to wait just a bit longer.

The latest Marvel movie hits theaters in a little over a week, giving the back story for a character that's been around since the 2010 movie Iron Man 2. As Deadline noted, the film is something of a sendoff for Scarlett Johansson as she is expected to depart the comic book series.

Fans looking to watch on Disney+ can get details of the release below.