Real estate mogul Donald Trump's rise to the White House ended with him being voted out of office after just one term.

Despite Trump's high profile during his time in politics, his bank account took a tumble. According to Bloomberg, Trump's net worth has declined to $2.3 billion — a significant dip from the $3 billion net worth he held when he was elected president.

With the coronavirus pandemic and escalating legal issues he and his company face, Trump's net worth could continue to plummet.