Miami Condo Collapse: Hope For Survivors Dwindles As We Near 4th Of July

As the Fourth of July approaches, hope for survivors of the Miami, Florida-area condo tower collapse, Champlain Towers South, continues to dwindle.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the death toll from the catastrophic collapse rose to nine on day four of the search for survivors.

The outlet noted that Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava revealed on Sunday that there are a total of 152 people unaccounted for as investigators continue to probe to cause of the collapse and the potential danger of similar incidents in nearby buildings.