NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Package Centered On Kristaps Porzingis

After they suffered a first-round elimination at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have immediately started to swirl around Kristaps Porzingis and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. With his failure to live up to expectations as the team's second-best player next to Luka Doncic, most people believe that the Mavericks would finally consider moving Porzingis this summer.

The Mavericks are yet to make Porzingis officially available on the trading block but if they decide to trade him, it would be for another All-Star caliber player that would help Doncic carry the team next year.