Britney Spears Issues Strong Paparazzi Warning On Hawaii Beach

Britney Spears is strutting around Hawaii sands in a red bikini and face mask and not-so-politely telling the paparazzi to get stuffed. The 39-year-old singer is currently enjoying a sun-soaked vacation following her headline-making L.A. court appeal last week, with media outlets last night furnished with a fresh talking point. Posting for her 31 million Instagram followers, the "Circus" hit-maker shared more footage from her shorefront break, but the message was clear as Britney said the editing and distortion of her body by the media is "embarrassing." Check it out below.