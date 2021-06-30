Sixers Superstar Ben Simmons Unlikely To Join Team Australia In 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, Here's Why

Team Australia is considered as one of the strong contenders to win the gold medal in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Men's Olympic Basketball Tournament. Aside from Team USA, they are among the teams that have plenty of NBA players on their roster. However, Team Australia would be heading into the Land of the Rising Sun without one of their best players, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons.

According to ESPN, Simmons recently informed Team Australia that he won't be joining them in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.