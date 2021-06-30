Chris Pratt's Workout Is A Nonstop Sweat Fest

Chris Pratt has come a long way since his days of portraying the lovable chub Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation -- both in his career and his appearance. The once pudgy, beer-loving, pizza-guzzling "pet fat guy" has turned into a ripped heartthrob but his transformation didn't happen overnight.
The 42-year-old movie star, who teamed up with celebrity personal trainer Duffy Gaver to get in shape for his Guardians of the Galaxy role, put in a lot of hard work to shed the pounds and achieve his chiseled, muscular physique. Here's a look at his workout routine.