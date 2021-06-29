Britney Spears Makes Hawaii Sand Angels In Bold Bikini

Britney Spears is messing around in "the dirt" and making "angels in the sand" as she soaks up the Hawaii sunshine on vacation. The 39-year-old pop icon, still front-page news for her Los Angeles court appeal last week, wrapped up the explosive conservatorship drama by jetting out to her favorite vacation spot, where Instagram updates have been coming steady and filled with beach action. Posting for her 31 million followers today, the "Toxic" singer danced around in a bikini from her hotel room, then showing how beach fun happens, Britney style.