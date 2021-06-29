Trending Stories
Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Reveals 'Long Torso' Problem In Bodysuit

Celebrities

Olympian Shawn Johnson's Daughter Is Already Showing Off Her Gymnastics Skills

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Casually Sits In Splits In Magazine Minidress

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Shows Why She Never Sunbathes Poolside

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Impresses In Daisy Dukes After 100-Pound Weight Loss

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Rocks 'Tinkerbell' Dress Impressing Simone Biles

Serena Williams Gives Fans A Peek Inside Her 'Special' Marriage

Serena Williams close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Serena Williams, making 2021 headlines for fashioning "cupcake" tennis training games with 3-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian Jr., has now opened up with a fresh peek at her marriage to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. The 39-year-old tennis pro, happily married since 2017, recently revealed what aspect of her life makes things "special," speaking on a Bumble app Q&A and to the dating app's hopeful audience. Serena said that marriage "is not bliss" as she kept it honest, but she did confirm what brings her the greatest joy. Check it out below.

'Marriage Is Not Bliss'

Serena Williams carried outdoors by husband
SerenaWilliams/Instagram

Scroll for photos and the tennis training with munchkin Olympia. The former world no. 1, who met husband Alexis in 2015 and was engaged by December 2016, stated:

“Marriage is not bliss. But it can be if you work at it. A dealbreaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty. Well, not having it, that is.”

Serena called love "an amazing feeling," adding that "if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it's a special thing." More photos below.

A Word On Heartbreak

The former Olympian, who regularly makes headlines for those twinning swimsuit snaps with Olympia, was also asked what advice she'd extend to other women about heartbreak. For Williams, it's "a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend or an animal."

"But time heals all wounds," she added. Williams, who met Ohanian "by chance" and has said that her husband "doesn't dim my light" in a 2017 Allure feature, has also been showing that motherhood isn't exactly an easy job. See how below.

Scroll For Her Disney Dress

Serena Williams and daughter selfie
SerenaWilliams/Instagram

Transparency and a raw vibe was the theme back in 2018 as Serena, still raising an under 1, got honest about juggling her pro career and a youngster. Dubbed a "relatable icon" by Grazia for her reveal, Serena went viral for saying that after a tough week, "I felt like I was not a good mom."

"I'm not around her as much as I would like to be," the 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed, then praising other mothers for finding a work-life balance. See more photos after the Disney dresses.

Husband 'Doesn't Dim My Light'

Serena made 2019 headlines for divulging her views on having a famous, albeit not Hollywood heavyweight, husband. Saying that Alexis doesn't "dim my light," Serena told Allure: "He puts me in the light, even if I don't want to be. He pushes me to further points I never thought about. It always was something that I could see in some relationships - my light would be dimmer."

Serena was also quick to dub daughter Olympia her "perfect sidekick" shortly after her birth. Photos still prove it's the status quo.

Latest Headlines

Proposed Sixers-Blazers Blockbuster Would Involve Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard & Tyrese Maxey

June 29, 2021

Who Is Patrick Schwarzenegger?

June 29, 2021

Team USA's Jerry Colangelo Reveals Why Kevin Love Was Included On Their Roster For Tokyo Summer Olympics

June 29, 2021

The Truth About The First, Ever Olympics

June 29, 2021

Salma Hayek Casually Sits In Splits In Magazine Minidress

June 29, 2021

The Truth About Shailene Woodley & Miles Teller's Close Relationship

June 29, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.