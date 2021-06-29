Proposed Sixers-Blazers Blockbuster Would Involve Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard & Tyrese Maxey

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. After taking most of the blame for their second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, multiple signs are pointing out that the Sixers would be trading Simmons this summer.

However, the Sixers aren't expected to move Simmons just for the sake of getting rid of him and his massive salary. In any potential trade discussion involving Simmons, the Sixers are highly likely to demand another All-Star caliber player that would help them become a more competitive team in the 2021-22 NBA season.