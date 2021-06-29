Who Is Patrick Schwarzenegger?

Patrick Schwarzenegger has a last name that's been a big box office draw for decades. However, the 27-year-old is so much more than the son of Terminator actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, even if his familial connection has opened a few doors for him that he probably wouldn't have had access to otherwise.

Patrick was born on September 18, 1993. He grew up in Hollywood, and it wasn't long before he fell in love with his father's profession. "I always wanted to be an actor. I’d do new plays in acting class. We’d get assigned a partner, do a dozen scenes, and I’d practice with my parents," he told Page Six.