Team USA's Jerry Colangelo Reveals Why Kevin Love Was Included On Their Roster For Tokyo Summer Olympics

Many people were surprised with the inclusion of Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love in the 12-man roster that would represent Team USA in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Love may have helped Team USA win the gold medal in the 2012 London Summer Olympics but in the past years, he has dealt with numerous injuries and shown a massive decline with his performance.

This season where he only played 25 games, the 32-year-old big man only averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.