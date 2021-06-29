The Truth About The First, Ever Olympics

The inspiration for the world's first Olympics Games came from religion, History reported.

In particular, the ancient Olympic Games was a festival honoring the Greek god Zeus, who is most often depicted as a bearded older man.

Although the first recorded Olympic Games dates to 776 B.C. in Elis, a regional unit of Greece, scholars believe that there were many more before this time.

Before the first recorded games, it is believed that there were 500 years of similar events before it, meaning the exact date of the first-ever Olympics might never be known.